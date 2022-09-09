No plans yet to close Glasgow schools, following Queen’s death
There are no plans yet to close schools in Glasgow, following Queen Elizabeth II’s death.
Glasgow City Council confirmed this morning that there were no plans at this point to close schools in Glasgow.
It was announced on Thursday evening that Queen Elizabeth II had died at Balmoral, surrounded by her children and grandchildren.
Most Popular
It left my parents and pupils wondering whether schools would close following her death.
As part of Operation London Bridge, the plan created in the event of Queen Elizabeth II’s death, the day of her funeral will be considered a day of national mourning.