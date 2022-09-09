No plans yet to close Glasgow schools, following Queen’s death

There are no plans yet to close schools in Glasgow, following Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

Glasgow City Council confirmed this morning that there were no plans at this point to close schools in Glasgow.

It was announced on Thursday evening that Queen Elizabeth II had died at Balmoral, surrounded by her children and grandchildren.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People across the globe having been paying their respects to Her Majesty The Queen

It left my parents and pupils wondering whether schools would close following her death.