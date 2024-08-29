Using data from the Care Inspectorate league table, we have put together this list of the 20 best nurseries in North Lanarkshire.

Nurseries are ranked by the Care Inspectorate from 0 to 6 points - six points being excellent, one point being unsatisfactory - across four categories: setting, staff, leadership and quality of care, and play and learning. All nurseries mentioned have been graded in the last six years. The grading system runs from 0 to 24, and no schools inspected in 2024 have achieved a perfect mark of 25.

The Care Inspectorate only awarded 3 top marks in 2023, none in 2022, three in 2021, and two in 2020. Prior to the coronavirus pandemic the number of top performing nurseries reached double figures each year, peaking at 36 outstanding nurseries in 2016.

Take a look below at the 20 best nurseries in North Lanarkshire.

1 . Kildrum Family Learning Centre Kildrum Family Learning Centre scored 24, making it the highest ranked nursery in North Lanarkshire | Contributed

2 . Our Lady of Good Aid Cathedral Primary School Nursery Class Our Lady of Good Aid Cathedral Primary School Nursery Class scored 24. | Contributed

3 . Step by Step Private Nursery Step by Step Private Nursery scored 23 | Google Maps