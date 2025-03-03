The Times have released their annual list ranking all the Primary Schools in Scotland according to the latest data.

Schools submit data on the percentage of pupils up to standard in reading, writing, numeracy and combined listening-and-talking. The Sunday Times aggregates this data into a maximum score of 400.

Schools with a higher proportion of deprived pupils are weighted to rise up The Sunday Times Primary School League table to recognise their achievement in delivering a good education despite the challenges of poverty. The data, based on teacher judgment, is drawn from the same government statistics that policymakers use to make decisions about schools and nurseries in Scotland. Almost 1,200 primary schools submitted data.

Wishaw Academy in North Lanarkshire is Scotland’s most improved school falling just 10 points short of a perfect score this year, having dropped to just 220 points the previous year meaning around half of children missed the mark in the key disciplines.

There are over 2,000 primary schools in Scotland but more than a third do not submit Acel data each year.

A record 89 schools scored top marks this year, up from 85 last year and just 52 when the government first began compiling data in 2016/17.

Three primary school from North Lanarkshire ranked in the top 10 Primary Schools in 2025, while 7 achieved a perfect score of 400.

Schools are marked against 4 categories: reading, writing, numeracy and combined listening-and-talking. Each category is scored out of 100 for a total of 400.

Take a look below for the top 15 schools in North Lanarkshire ranked by the latest data available in 2025.

1 . St Timothy’s Primary School St Timothy’s Primary School in Coatbridge is ranked third in Scotland with a perfect score of 400. | Google Maps

2 . Greenhill Primary School Greenhill Primary School in Coatbridge is ranked fifth in Scotland with a perfect score of 400. | Google

3 . St Patrick's Primary School, Coatbridge St Patrick's Primary School in Coatbridge ranked 7th in Scotland with a perfect score of 400. | Google Maps

4 . Whitelees Primary School Whitelees Primary School in Cumbernauld is the 14th highest ranked primary school in Scotland with a perfect score of 400. | Google Maps