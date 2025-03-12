The Times have released their annual list ranking all the Primary Schools in Scotland according to the latest data.

Schools submit data on the percentage of pupils up to standard in reading, writing, numeracy and combined listening-and-talking. The Sunday Times aggregates this data into a maximum score of 400.

Schools with a higher proportion of deprived pupils are weighted to rise up The Sunday Times Primary School League table to recognise their achievement in delivering a good education despite the challenges of poverty. The data, based on teacher judgment, is drawn from the same government statistics that policymakers use to make decisions about schools and nurseries in Scotland. Almost 1,200 primary schools submitted data.

There are over 2,000 primary schools in Scotland but more than a third did not submit Acel data each year. If you don’t see a primary school from Paisley on this list, then it didn’t submit data in 2025.

St Catherine’s has scored top marks for the third year in a row, after topping the league table in 2023. It was displaced by Thorntree last year, a school popular among Scotland’s travelling community, but the Glasgow school fell down the table this year falling short of the top spot by 40 points.

A record 89 schools scored top marks this year, up from 85 last year and just 52 when the government first began compiling data in 2016/17.

Schools are marked against 4 categories: reading, writing, numeracy and combined listening-and-talking. Each category is scored out of 100 for a total of 400.

The full searchable table of 1200 schools is available at The Times by clicking here.

Take a look below for all schools in Paisley ranked by the latest data available in 2025.

1 . St Catherine's Primary School St Catherine's Primary School is the highest ranked school in Scotland with a perfect score of 400. Photo: Google Street View

2 . Heriot Primary School Heriot Primary School is ranked 98th in Scotland with a score of 390. | Google Maps

3 . Ralston Primary School Ralston Primary School is ranked 197th in Scotland and scored 380. | Google Maps