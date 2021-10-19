Parents call for two Glasgow primary schools to merge

Two Glasgow primary schools could merge into one after being based in the same £22 million campus for almost two years.

Glasgow parents also called for less paper homework for their kids.

Pupils at St. Stephen’s and St. Kevin’s Primary Schools moved into the Sighthill Community Campus in November 2019 allowing children with mainstream and additional needs to work and learn together within an appropriate environment.

Following a survey carried out by Glasgow City Council, it would seem that the majority of the 122 parents who responded to the questionnaire, which represents 62% of the parent body, didn’t want their kids separated from the other school.

A report which is being presented to the city administration committee this week reveals that 117 would like to create one school with the same uniform while 105 want it to operate under the same name.

In the same survey 112 parents also voted to reduce paper homework and for their children to use technology to complete homework tasks.

The questionnaire highlighted that almost all parents were supportive of the idea of having one school as they liked that it gave opportunities for all children to mix but didn’t want their children to be in the same classes all of the time.

Parents who took part also recognised that St Kevin’s is the only denominational additional learning needs primary school within Glasgow’s education authority, and wanted reassurances that the move would not return their child to a mainstream setting, which they would not cope in.

The local authority has confirmed they are not proposing that pupils who need additional and enhanced support are taught in a mainstream setting and will continue to provide provision in the new school for children with additional support needs in small groups.

There will be no change to the current staffing in each school and classes will continue to be taught as they are just now while opportunity is taken for the children to share learning experiences in line with their support needs.