Glasgow MPs and MSPs have paid tribute to Sir David Amess, who died after being attacked at his constituency surgery last week.

Sir David Amess died after a stabbing attack on Friday.

The House of Commons has been paying tribute to Sir David today (18 October), with MPs sharing their memories of him.

Glasgow MPs and MSPs have been posting tributes on social media.

Stewart McDonald, the SNP MP for Glasgow South, described Sir David as a ‘nice and well liked human being’, adding that he was ‘friendly, kind and thoughtful’.

He added: “My last exchange with him was just outside the Commons Chamber where he nudged me and said ‘make sure you give the government a good kicking’, before he headed in to do the very same. That’s what he believed his job was about: standing up to the government for our constituents.

“Like many colleagues I’ll miss David’s smile and his unrelenting positivity. That his near 40 year parliamentary career should end this way is so unimaginably cruel for his loved ones, his staff and his constituents. I am sending my love to them today.”

Chris Stephens, the SNP MP for Glasgow South West, said Sir David was a “decent man, who always gave advice and encouragement to others, regardless of party”.