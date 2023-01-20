The play ‘Who Killed My Father’ starts its Scottish tour at Cumbernauld Theatre and will be performed on Thursday, April 27 and Friday, April by the Surrogate theatre company.

It hsa been adapted from an autobiography by Édouard Louis and is the story of a man who is coming to terms with growing up under the harsh regime of his father at home. Now the older man needs his help and support after a harrowing industrial accident and the play tells the surprising events that follow.