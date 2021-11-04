Primary school in Scotland allows boys and male teachers to wear skirts to lessons

A primary school in Edinburgh allowed male pupils and teachers to support a global equality campaign by permitting them to wear skirts to lessons on Thursday

The pupils are taking part in the ‘Clothes Have No Gender’ campaign which came about after a student was expelled from school in Spain for wearing a skirt.

The campaign is designed in such a way to address and change preconceptions society has when it comes to gender stereotypes.

Castleview Primary School allowed anyone wishing to take part in the protest the opportunity to do so.

“We want our school to be inclusive and promote equality,” said the school.

Unsurprisingly, the reaction from parents and the general public has been mixed.

“You’re a primary school, let them be children and stop forcing this toxic agenda on them,” said one man.

“When are these people going to give up promoting their appalling views on youngsters and us?,” asked another.

However, some parents supported the school and said they were proud of their children for taking part.