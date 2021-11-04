Glasgow City Council leader Susan Aitken is to take a PCR test, after LA mayor Eric Garcetti tested positive for Covid-19 - days after meeting Ms Aitken.

Garcetti was one of a number of mayors from around the world who visited Glasgow City Chambers with Cllr Aitken this week for a discussion on how cities can take action on the climate crisis.

However, earlier today it was confirmed that the LA mayor had tested positive for Covid-19 and is now isolating in his hotel.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A message on the official mayor of Los Angeles Twitter account posted on Wednesday afternoon said: “Mayor Garcetti tested positive for Covid-19 earlier today.

“He is feeling good and isolating in his hotel room. He is fully vaccinated.”

What about Susan Aitken?

A Glasgow City Council spokesman said: “Cllr Aitken was delighted to welcome Mayor Garcetti to Glasgow on Monday and wishes him a speedy recovery.

“She has not been identified as a close contact but, out of an abundance of caution, has booked a PCR test and will isolate at home until she receives a result.”

Who else has Eric Garcetti met at COP26?

The result comes one day after he attended a breakfast with Prime Minister Boris Johnson, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and the leaders of the UK’s devolved nations.