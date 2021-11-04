Garcetti was one of a number of mayors from around the world who visited Glasgow City Chambers with Cllr Aitken this week for a discussion on how cities can take action on the climate crisis.
However, earlier today it was confirmed that the LA mayor had tested positive for Covid-19 and is now isolating in his hotel.
A message on the official mayor of Los Angeles Twitter account posted on Wednesday afternoon said: “Mayor Garcetti tested positive for Covid-19 earlier today.
“He is feeling good and isolating in his hotel room. He is fully vaccinated.”
What about Susan Aitken?
A Glasgow City Council spokesman said: “Cllr Aitken was delighted to welcome Mayor Garcetti to Glasgow on Monday and wishes him a speedy recovery.
“She has not been identified as a close contact but, out of an abundance of caution, has booked a PCR test and will isolate at home until she receives a result.”
Who else has Eric Garcetti met at COP26?
The result comes one day after he attended a breakfast with Prime Minister Boris Johnson, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and the leaders of the UK’s devolved nations.
Ms Sturgeon and her Welsh counterpart Mark Drakeford hosted the event along with Northern Ireland’s First Minister Paul Givan and Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill.