Pupils at Glasgow primary schools plant trees

A Glasgow Primary School, recognised for its sustainability steps to help the planet, has added more trees in its grounds by teaming up with water retailer Water Plus.

Hyndland Primary School Sustainability Superheroes and P7 classes helped with the tree-planting at the school.

Water Plus, which has an office in the Bellshill area of Glasgow, and works with organisations, including the public sector, providing water retail services, is increasing tree-planting across Scotland and England as part of its commitment to the environment.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hyndland Primary headteacher Helen Brown said: “We have multiple playgrounds at Hyndland, and our highest play area has a large, grassed incline; the new trees have provided enhanced green canopy coverage for our pupils.

“Water Plus have helped make our social areas more aesthetically pleasant for children and provided a host of natural habitats for local wildlife, so our pupils can learn about the environment on their doorstep. P7 classes are working towards their Silver John Muir Discovery Award so this tree-planting has been ‘learning in action’ for the children in our school.

The pupils at Hyndland Primary have been planting new trees. Pic: Hyndland PS and Water Plus.

“Water Plus are facilitating the tree-planting and by providing information on practical ways to save water – with both of these initiatives raising awareness and engaging pupils in learning how to reduce our impact on the planet and consciously leaving a lighter footprint. Thank you Water Plus for your support and for being a great partner in developing effective contributors and responsible young global citizens in Hyndland Primary.”

In March this year the school received the FairActive School Award for what their Sustainability Superheroes have been doing, including introducing bug hotels in areas of the school grounds so pupils can study insects closer.

Water Plus, which works with businesses, multi-chain companies, schools, councils and other organisations across Scotland and England, liaised with Mrs Batista - a P7 teacher at the school, whose remit includes Learning for Sustainability.

In total 10 saplings were delivered to the school and have all been planted. The school has planted this year as part of taking part in The Queen’s Jubilee Canopy.

Water Plus received an international Green Apple Environment Award in 2021 for its work with organisations including reducing water waste to help reduce impacts on the environment.

Barry McGovaney, sustainability lead and innovation and technology manager at water retailer Water Plus, said: “The tree planting is part of the action we’re taking for the environment, working with organisations including schools and the public sector, to raise awareness about steps to help protect natural resources for the future, reduce water waste and water stress and management.

“We were very happy to help Hyndland Primary School and their Sustainability Superheroes as they increase what they’re doing for our planet - and provide information to help pupils increase water efficiency at school and at home too.

“Throughout 2021, and this year, our water retail and technical experts have helped organisations of different sizes find the opportunities to improve budgeting and forecasting – and cut water waste, running costs and risks to keep doors open at sites across Scotland and England.