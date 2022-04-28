Pupils building skills for the future

NLC’s Foundation Apprenticeship and Pathways Programmes are providing 115 secondary school pupils the chance to gain industry recognised qualifications and providing them with the skills they need to build their employment opportunities in a key growth sector.
The programme, in partnership with Tigers Construction Academy, will prepare the pupils for the world of work and help them to gain the knowledge and experience they will need to take on a construction role or apprenticeship.
Pupils will be undertaking Construction Skills Certification Scheme (CSCS) training and testing, in partnership with Tigers Construction Academy at the company’s specialist training facility in Springburn and within secondary schools in North Lanarkshire.
The construction sector is one of the biggest employment sectors in North Lanarkshire, with 3,400 job vacancies expected between 2023 and 2030.
Most Popular
Commenting on the initiative, Derek Brown, Depute Chief Executive of North Lanarkshire Council said: “This fantastic development pathway will give our pupils who wish to undertake a career within a range of construction sectors the chance to develop their talents and hopefully forge successful future
careers in the construction industry.
“This initiative builds on our Workforce for the Future Strategy and is directly linked to Skills Development Scotland’s (SDS) Regional Skills Assessment and Scottish Government Future Skills Action Plan, providing clear career pathways for our learners who are entering the dynamic and ever-changing world of work.
“As a council, we are proud our Vocational Education team who, working in partnership with a range of stakeholders, have arranged this fantastic training programme which is tailored to meet the needs of pupils looking to build a career in construction.
"It will provide the educational tools, support and real-life experiences needed to give them a head start in gaining job opportunities with local employers.”