Pupils from The High School of Glasgow Junior School star at Sustainability Social

The event gave pupils a chance to share their learning with their families outside of the classroom.
All session, Junior 4 have been studying sustainability through their ‘Protecting the Planet’ topic.
They’ve been hard at work creating eye-catching posters, letters, colourful infographics and displays detailing plastic pollution, fast fashion, food miles and air and water pollution.
The Junior School's Sharing Our Learning events empower pupils to demonstrate all that they've learnt to family members in fun, memorable ways and is a key part of the Junior School curriculum.
Maggie Pollock, deputy head teacher (Teaching and Learning), said: “Boys and girls hosted a tremendous ‘Sharing Our Learning’ event for their families.
"They spoke confidently and intelligently about the many plights our planet faces thanks to issues including plastic pollution and fast fashion.
“The pupils used a variety of activities in order to s howcase their knowledge, including quizzes and hands on activities.
"They discussed with family members ways to reduce plastic consumption, recycle responsibly, cut down on emissions and shop sustainably.
"With our Junior 4 classes so engaged and clued up on sustainability, the future of the planet is in good hands - they are the potential leaders of tomorrow after all.”