Orla Williams was selected to attend after shining at an assessment at Auchengillen Outdoor Centre but it costs £3900 to take part.

The Kilsyth Academy pupil who lives on a houseboat at Auchinstarry said: “Three years ago I watched a presentation by scouts from Kilsyth that attended WSJ 2019 in the USA and I decided that I wanted to do this. My Dad also attended WSJ Sydney in 198 7. The fundraising is really hard work but very rewarding and everyone has been super supportive”