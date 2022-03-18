Orla Williams was selected to attend after shining at an assessment at Auchengillen Outdoor Centre but it costs £3900 to take part.
The Kilsyth Academy pupil who lives on a houseboat at Auchinstarry said: “Three years ago I watched a presentation by scouts from Kilsyth that attended WSJ 2019 in the USA and I decided that I wanted to do this. My Dad also attended WSJ Sydney in 198 7. The fundraising is really hard work but very rewarding and everyone has been super supportive”
To sponsor Orla see https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-orla-go-to-world-scout-jamboree-2023.