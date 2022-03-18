Schoolgirl wants to swop Kilsyth for South Korea at World Scouting Jamboree in 2023

A schoolgirl intends to swop Kilsyth for South Korea in her quest to attend the 2023 World Scouting Jamboree.

By The Newsroom
Friday, 18th March 2022, 12:00 pm
Updated Friday, 18th March 2022, 12:00 pm
Orla

Orla Williams was selected to attend after shining at an assessment at Auchengillen Outdoor Centre but it costs £3900 to take part.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The Kilsyth Academy pupil who lives on a houseboat at Auchinstarry said: “Three years ago I watched a presentation by scouts from Kilsyth that attended WSJ 2019 in the USA and I decided that I wanted to do this. My Dad also attended WSJ Sydney in 198 7. The fundraising is really hard work but very rewarding and everyone has been super supportive”

To sponsor Orla see https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-orla-go-to-world-scout-jamboree-2023.

KilsythUSA