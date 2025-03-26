These awards celebrate universities that have gone above and beyond in providing exceptional student experiences, from academic support to campus life and career opportunities.

These rankings are powered by real student feedback collected over the past two years, providing a genuine insight into what it’s like to study at each institution. The awards recognise universities that consistently deliver outstanding teaching, facilities, and student satisfaction.

Unlike traditional university rankings that often rely on research output or legacy reputation, StudentCrowd’s awards are entirely based on the voices of students themselves. This ensures prospective students receive honest, peer-driven insights when deciding where to study.

The data is calculated from over 2,000 reviews from students who attended Scottish universities. Students reviewed their personal experience of university across 5 categories: campus and facilities, clubs and societies, students' union, careers service and WiFi.

Take a look below to see where Glasgow universities rank in the top 10, with a review from a student at each university featured.

1 . University of St Andrews “I Love St Andrews. There are so many amazing resources, range of classes and very good sense of community. While the town is small everyone is so lovely and always happy to help.” | Contributed Photo: Third Party

2 . University of Strathclyde “Completing my master's degree and currently pursuing my PhD at the University of Glasgow has been a transformative journey that has indelibly changed my life for the better. The university's rigorous academic environment, coupled with its vibrant community, has facilitated a rich learning experience that extends far beyond the confines of traditional education.” Photo: Third Party

3 . University of Glasgow “University of Strathclyde is an excellent academic institution with a vibrant social scene. The faculty is knowledgeable and supportive, and the campus is beautiful and well-maintained. The university offers various resources and support services for students. Highly recommend for a well-rounded university experience.” Photo: Third Party

4 . University of Aberdeen “The University of Aberdeen provides an exceptional academic environment, fostering student success through a well-organized orientation week and supportive faculty. Teachers are knowledgeable and approachable, while classmates create a positive and inclusive atmosphere. Together, they ensure a rewarding university experience, setting students up for success in their academic and personal endeavors. And Scotland especially Aberdeen is generally a safe place, also the living cost here is affordable. Overall, I highly recommend it.” Photo: Third Party