Using data from the Care Inspectorate league table, we have put together this list of the 20 best nurseries in South Lanarkshire.

Nurseries are ranked by the Care Inspectorate from 0 to 6 points - six points being excellent, one point being unsatisfactory - across four categories: setting, staff, leadership and quality of care, and play and learning. All nurseries mentioned have been graded in the last six years. The grading system runs from 0 to 24. The Care Inspectorate awarded no perfect scores after previously awarded 3 full marks in 2023, none in 2022, three in 2021, and two in 2020.