South Lanarkshire nurseries league table 2024: 20 best nursery schools in South Lanarkshire according to latest assessments

Liam Smillie
Digital Reporter

Published 30th Aug 2024, 15:37 BST

Here are the best nurseries in South Lanarkshire according to the latest data in 2024

Using data from the Care Inspectorate league table, we have put together this list of the 20 best nurseries in South Lanarkshire.

Nurseries are ranked by the Care Inspectorate from 0 to 6 points - six points being excellent, one point being unsatisfactory - across four categories: setting, staff, leadership and quality of care, and play and learning. All nurseries mentioned have been graded in the last six years. The grading system runs from 0 to 24. The Care Inspectorate awarded no perfect scores after previously awarded 3 full marks in 2023, none in 2022, three in 2021, and two in 2020.

Prior to the pandemic the number of top performing nurseries reached double figures each year, peaking at 36 outstanding nurseries in 2016.

Take a look below at the 20 best nurseries in South Lanarkshire for 2024.

Our Lady of Lourdes Primary is the highest ranked primary school in South Lanarkshire with 22 points

1. Our Lady of Lourdes Primary

Our Lady of Lourdes Primary is the highest ranked primary school in South Lanarkshire with 22 points | Google Maps

Grand-y-Care Academy scored 22

2. Grand-y-Care Academy

Grand-y-Care Academy scored 22 | Google Maps

Cathkin Community Nursery scored 22

3. Cathkin Community Nursery

Cathkin Community Nursery scored 22 | Google Maps

Hollandbush Nursery scored 22 points

4. Hollandbush Nursery

Hollandbush Nursery scored 22 points | Google Maps

