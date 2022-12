A wholehearted effort to support the foodbank at Freedom City Church saw this mammoth effort from St Helen’s Primary from the start of Advent.

By Clare Grant

Office staff member Jemma Donohoe said: “ The basis of the initiative was instead of getting something each day for Advent, children would try and give something each day.

"The children created a calendar of items that they felt would be most beneficial this Christmas – these items were then agreed with Alan Wylie, Project Manager of Cumbernauld Foodbank who was more than happy to be the benefactor.

Advertisement