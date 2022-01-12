Still time to apply for the start of school

The deadline for applications is January 21

Almost all applicants chose this method last year, part of measures put in place to ensure there is no requirement for parents to have to attend school to complete the admission process.

Supporting documents required as part of the process still need to be produced, but this can now be done digitally as part of the two stage online process.

Parents and carers of children who will be five-years-old between March 2022 and February 2023 can apply to register in either the local denominational or non-denominational school.

The deadline for applications is midnight on January 21. Any catchment applications submitted after this date run the risk of not securing a place in the preferred school.

Mark Ratter, director of Education at East Renfrewshire Council, said: “Our online primary one application process has now been in place for the past three years and we look forward to building on its success.

"Due to the ongoing restrictions in place due to Covid-19 we will continue with the procedure of parents and carers submitting their supporting evidence online in the second stage of the process, as it is not possible to have people physically handing these documents in to schools as happened in the past.

This is the start of the journey for our next group of pupils joining our schools and we look forward to welcoming them through the doors next summer.”

The application form is available by visiting www.eastrenfrewshire.gov.uk/apply-for-p1

Further details on alternative arrangements for those unable to submit an application online can be obtained by calling the education department.

Once all applications for children wishing to enrol at their local catchment schools have been received and processed, parents will receive written confirmation at the end of March advising of their child’s place.

While most children attend their local school, parents can choose to apply for a place in another school through a placing request.

Placing requests for the session beginning in August must be submitted online by January 31 and will be processed and responded to by the end of April.