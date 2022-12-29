North Lanarkshire Council is to carry out a consultation possibly leading to changes in school term times.

During a full council meeting it was agreed to gather opinions from education stakeholders about the current cycle.

Potential changes include shortening the summer break to lengthen other breaks at other times, such as February and Christmas though other suggestions arising from the consultation will also be considered. The move was agreed by councillors via a composite motion which received cross-party support.

The ambition is to more closely align school calendars with other local authorities in the West Partnership region.