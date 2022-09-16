The top 10 universities in Scotland announced - including three in Glasgow

The best universities in Scotland have been announced.

The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2023 has been released, ranking the universities in Scotland according to various metrics.

The new edition of The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2023, a free 96-page supplement, will be published this weekend in The Sunday Times (September 18).

It provides the definitive rankings for UK universities and the most comprehensive overview of higher education in Britain. It includes profiles on 135 universities and the definitive UK university rankings, making use of the latest data published in the past two months.

The University of Glasgow ranked in the top 10.

Best university in Scotland

The University of St Andrews topped the rankings for Scotland, and finished second in the UK rankings.

But it was good news for Glasgow students as well.

The University of Glasgow ranked third, the University of Strathclyde ranked fourth, and Glasgow Caledonian University ranked eighth.

The top 10 were:

1. University of St Andrews

2. University of Edinburgh

3. University of Glasgow

4. University of Strathclyde

5. University of Aberdeen

6. University of Dundee

7. University of Stirling

8. Glasgow Caledonian University

9. Heriot-Watt University