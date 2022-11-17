Schools will be closed for strike action.

Parents have been told Glasgow schools will close next Thursday and they need to make other arrangements as teachers prepare to strike.

Secondary, primary and nursery classes at schools across the city will have to shut on November 24 as there won’t be enough staff to run classes.

But a number of standalone nurseries will remain open in the city, while families entitled to free school meals will receive money paid into their bank accounts to cover the loss of dinners.

Douglas Hutchison, council executive director of education, has written to parents letting them know they need to make alternative arrangements during the day of strike action.

He said: “I am sorry to have to inform you that due to the number of teachers we anticipate going on strike, we will need to close all primary, secondary and ASL schools on this day.

“Given the uncertainty around which teachers will be on strike we cannot make any commitments in relation to online learning, but if this changes, the school will update you.”

He added: “I am sorry that learning is being disrupted and you will have to make alternative arrangements for childcare because of this announcement.”

Mr Hutchison said the council has been left with “no alternative but to close.”

Teachers are fighting for a 10 per cent pay increase and have rejected a five per cent offer.

Explaining about the industrial action on social media Glasgow teacher and union rep Ashling Gallagher said: “I am taking strike action because teachers and all public sector workers deserve pay rises in line with inflation and a decent standard of living.”

The Whitehill secondary teacher and Glasgow EIS vice chair added: “Workers should no longer be expected to pay for the excesses of the rich.”

Teachers’ Union EIS said 96 per cent of its members backed a strike with a 71 per cent voter turnout.

It is to be the first teacher walkout in Scotland since the 1980s.

The EIS was contacted for comment.