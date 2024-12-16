Turnbull High School going for gold reading accreditation

Turnbull High is aiming to achieve the gold Scottish Book Trust Reading Schools accreditation

Do you know that reading for pleasure can be one of the most influential factors in academic achievement, good mental health and well-being? It can help you sleep better and understand other people more, apart from opening your mind to the world.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At Turnbull High School we are setting our sights high. The gold Scottish Book Trust Reading Schools accreditation is within our reach as we have been promoting the importance of reading for pleasure.

Our leadership group is made up of teachers, of different disciplines, classroom assistants and a number of pupils from various year groups, working together to raise the profile of reading and share our love of the books we've read. We include the whole school community in our discussion of what we're reading. Stopping in the corridor to discuss a book has become commonplace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As soon as someone enters our school, they see a box of books they can read while waiting; books for all ages that have been taken and returned. I think parents with young children appreciate the distraction of the books to keep their little ones relaxed and patient.

So far, we have achieved the Core and Silver awards by making relaxing spaces for reading, engaging our young people in activities based around reading and reaching out into the community to encourage parents, families, care givers and the people who live and work in the area. You may have seen one of our signs in a shop or café; letting people know the business recognises the importance of reading for pleasure.

We recently gave a number of families a chance to win a Scottish Book Trust ‘Book Box’, containing two copies of a book and some treats, to encourage people to share their reading and enjoy chatting about a book together.

Celebrating and sharing the enjoyment we can all get from reading is something we believe is so important and can make such a difference in our lives. An easy way to start a conversation about books is to add ‘I am currently reading …’ to the bottom of your emails from work or home. Why not try it? Perhaps read together or just make time for reading in your life and see the difference it can make!

Our readers recommend:

‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’

‘If This Gets Out’

‘Granny Nothing’

‘A Kind of Spark’

‘The Breadwinner’

Mrs Jack, Teacher of English, Turnbull High School, Bishopbriggs