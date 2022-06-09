University of Glasgow opens £118 million research facility

A flagship research facility at the University of Glasgow has been opened by Nobel prize winning chemist, Professor Sir David MacMillan.

The £118 million Mazumdar-Shaw Advanced Research Centre (ARC) will be the creative and collaborative heart of cross-disciplinary research at the University of Glasgow.

Professor Sir Anton Muscatelli, principal and vice-chancellor of the University of Glasgow welcomed guests to an event in the atrium of the new building. Nobel Laureate, Professor Sir David MacMillan, addressed attendees before unveiling a plaque to mark the official opening of the building.

The University’s UNESCO poet in residence, Tawona Sithole, performed a specially commissioned piece of poetry, entitled ‘arc’, to celebrate the occasion.

The new Advanced Research Centre.

The Mazumdar-Shaw ARC will provide a unique environment for delivering world changing research; it is designed to promote collaboration and pioneer new ways of working.

It will also act as a catalyst for strengthening relationships between the University of Glasgow and its stakeholders including funders, industry, civic bodies, and the public.

The building is named after University of Glasgow graduate John Shaw and Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, who donated $7.5 million to the University of Glasgow for the building’s construction and to fund a Professorial Chair.

Speaking at the event, Prof Sir MacMillan said: “I am honoured to open the Mazumdar-Shaw Advanced Research Centre at the University of Glasgow. This truly is a unique and inspiring building, which recognises and reflects the University of Glasgow’s world changing research ambitions.”

Professor Muscatelli said: “The Mazumdar-Shaw Advanced Research Centre creates an environment that enables bold and creative research with world-changing potential.

“This would not have been possible without the hard work of all our colleagues who have helped bring the ARC to reality and all the people and organisations who believe in the University of Glasgow’s vision. I would like to thank you all for your support”