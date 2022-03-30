The NextGen event between 4pm to 7pm is aimed at secondary pupils, with adults looking for a change of career, parents and teachers welcome to join.
The day will kick off with a webinar for those interested in a career in psychology. It will run from 4.15 to 4.45pm. From 5pm to 5.30pm, a spotlight webinar on medicine careers will be held with doctors and medical students. A Nursing and Midwifery session will be held from 5.45pm to 6.15pm.
Finally, from 6.30pm to 7pm, a webinar on allied health professions and pharmacy will take place. They include speech and language therapists, physiotherapists, occupational therapists and podiatrists
To register see https://nextgen.vfairs.com