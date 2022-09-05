Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And that's because an information evening held last Thursday attracted just one younger male – and more are required if the play is to go ahead!

The group, formed by drama teacher Jean Young requires more young men aged 18 to 30 to come along and play students in the production which is called 'Generations’ and is described as a “modern comedy.”

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This will be performed on Saturday, July 1 2023 at Cumbernauld Theatre.

Jean said “They would really enjoy the situation if they were brave enough to come along. their parts many include one-liners so it really is quite manageable.”