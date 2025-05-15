Wheatley’s bursaries to support customers into further education

Wheatley Group has opened its leading bursary programme for 2025 – which has already helped almost 500 people to go on to study at university and college.

Customers living in communities of Scotland’s biggest social landlord and leading property group can now apply for a bursary to fulfil their potential and go into further education.

The 2025 bursary programme is run by Wheatley Foundation, the Group’s charitable trust.

The scheme offers bursaries of up to £1500 a year for full-time students and up to £750 for part-time students.

Bursary recipient David Burns

The programme is open to customers living in homes owned by Wheatley Homes in the central belt and in Dumfries and Galloway. It’s also available to tenants of Loretto Housing, as well as people who live in a home factored by or rented from Lowther.

Nearly 500 customers have been helped through a Wheatley bursary since the programme launched in 2016.

Wheatley Homes tenant David Burns, 28, lives in the south side of Glasgow. David’s mum has been battling cancer and he has been caring for her since her diagnosis. Receiving a bursary in 2024 has allowed David to go on and complete his degree in Electrical and Electronic Engineering at Strathclyde University.

He said: “The bursary from Wheatley Foundation helped me with the cost of travel, which became much more expensive when peak fares were reintroduced, as well as the costs of study materials and some new tech to help me study.

“It made things a lot less stressful, as I didn’t need to worry about money as much. It also helped bridge the gap between Student Awards Agency Scotland payments.”

With the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, the Wheatley Foundation bursaries will ease the financial burden to help customers with the expense of studying for an HNC, HND, Undergraduate Degree or Postgraduate course.

Since the programme was launched in 2016, Wheatley has awarded hundreds of bursaries to help tenants reach their full potential.

Funded by the Group’s charitable trust, Wheatley Foundation, the bursaries are available to people living in homes owned by one of Wheatley’s social landlords – Wheatley Homes Glasgow, Wheatley Homes East, Wheatley Homes South and Loretto Housing – and people who live in a home factored by or rented from Lowther.

Chair of Wheatley Foundation, Professor Paddy Gray OBE, said: “Since 2016, the scheme has helped 482 people to go on to further education and get the qualifications they need.

“Our bursary programme is another way Wheatley Foundation can help people in our communities achieve their dreams.”

Applications are open until 30 June 2025, using the online form: https://forms.office.com/e/BExPbay4R5

For more information, email [email protected] or visit www.wheatley-group.com