Here are the dates you need for all the Glasgow school holidays and term times for 2023.

If you have a child at a Glasgow City Council school, then here’s all you need to know about when the kids go back and key term dates for the new academic year.

Schools closed at 2.30 pm on Thursday, 22 December 2022 for the Christmas holidays.

Pupils had almost two weeks away from school for the festive period, before returning on Wednesday 4January 2023.

Key 2023 dates for Glasgow schools

There will be a February mid-term break from Monday 13 February to Wednesday 15 February, with pupils returning on Thursday 16 February.

Schools will close for Easter at 2.30pm on Friday, 31 March and return on Monday 17 April, with Good Friday on 7 April and Easter Monday on 9 April.

Glasgow schools will have a May Holiday on Monday 1 May and a holiday on 8 May for the King’s coronation.

Pupils will also be off from school on Thursday, 25 May for an in-service day and Friday, 26 May and Monday, 29 May for the May Weekend.

When do Glasgow schools break up for summer 2023?

Glasgow schools are scheduled to close at at 1.00 pm on Friday 23 June for the summer holidays, with Wednesday 16 August the return date for all pupils for the 2023/24 academic year.

Teachers will return on Monday 14 August and there is an in-service day on Tuesday 15 August.

September weekend 2023

The September weekend sees pupils getting a long weekend off, from Friday 22 September and Monday 25 September.

When are the October holidays in 2023?

Friday, 13 October is an in-service day, followed by the October week which falls from Monday 16 - Friday 20 October

Christmas and New Year holidays 2023

Schools will close at 2.30 pm on Friday 22 December and the holidays are from Monday 25 December - Friday, 5 January, with pupils returning on Monday 8 January.

