Here are the dates you need for all the Glasgow school holidays and term times for 2022.

If you have a child at a Glasgow City Council school, then here’s all you need to know about when the kids go back and key term dates for the new academic year.

Schools closed at 2.30pm on Wednesday 22 December 2021 for the Christmas holidays.

Pupils had almost two weeks away from school for the festive period, before returning on Wednesday 5 January 2022.

Key 2022 dates for Glasgow schools

There will be a February mid-term break from Monday 14 February to Wednesday 16 February, with pupils returning on Thursday 17 February.

Schools will close for Easter at 2.30pm on Friday 1 April and return on Tuesday 19 April, with Good Friday on 15 April and Easter Monday on 18 April.

Glasgow schools will have a May Holiday on Monday 2 May and an in-service day on Thursday 5 May to coincide with Scottish local government elections.

Pupils will also be off from school on Friday 27 May, Thursday 2 June and Friday 3 June, with the latter for the Queen’s Jubilee.

When do Glasgow schools break up for summer 2022?

Glasgow schools are scheduled to close at 1pm on Friday 24 June for the summer holidays, with Wednesday 17 August proposed as a return date for all pupils for the 2022/23 academic year.

Teachers will return on Monday 15 August and there is a proposed in-service day on Tuesday 16 August.

Due to the Queen’s death, schools across Glasgow will be closed on Monday 19 September for her funeral.

September weekend 2022

The September weekend sees pupils getting a long weekend off, from Friday 23 September until Monday 26 September.

When are the October holidays in 2022?

Friday, 14 October is an in-service day, followed by the October week which falls from Monday 17 - Friday 21 October

Christmas and New Year holidays 2022