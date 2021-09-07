Freshers weeks are coming later this month.
What is freshers week: Its a welcome period for people starting at university, an opportunity to meet new friends, relax and learn more about life on campus.
When is freshers week: This year, students new to university will be celebrating alongside those who joined last year but missed out on freshers due to Covid-19.
Glasgow Caledonian University will be having its freshers week between September 20-24, with lots of activities planned both on campus and online.
Nine days of celebrations are planned for freshers week at Glasgow University. There will be daytime and nighttime activities - free and for all students. The fun starts on September 10 and lasts all the way till the 18th.
Strathclyde University has three days of fun planned. It starts on September 14 and runs till the 16th.