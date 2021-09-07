Some of your best memories of university life will come on freshers week - if you can remember them.

Freshers weeks are coming later this month.

What is freshers week: Its a welcome period for people starting at university, an opportunity to meet new friends, relax and learn more about life on campus.

When is freshers week: This year, students new to university will be celebrating alongside those who joined last year but missed out on freshers due to Covid-19.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glasgow Caledonian University will be having its freshers week between September 20-24, with lots of activities planned both on campus and online.

Nine days of celebrations are planned for freshers week at Glasgow University. There will be daytime and nighttime activities - free and for all students. The fun starts on September 10 and lasts all the way till the 18th.