The summer holidays are in full swing but soon the kids will be back at school.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With this in mind, we take a look at the next set of school holidays for Glasgow, including the September weekend.

The September half-term marks the halfway point in the autumn term, but varies by council, with some overlooking the September half-term altogether.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When do Glasgow schools return from summer holidays?

Wednesday 17 August is the return date for all pupils for the 2022/23 academic year. Teachers will return on Monday 15 August with Tuesday 16 August an in service day.

When is the 2022 September weekend?

The September weekend sees pupils getting a long weekend off, from Friday 23 September until Monday 26 September.

After the September weekend, there’s the October holidays which this year fall on Friday, 14 October, which is an in-service day, followed by the October week which falls from Monday 17 - Friday 21 October.