It was announced on Tuesday morning that the number of cases of the new variant had reached four in Greater Glasgow and Clyde.
While the UK Government has introduced the wearing of face coverings at schools south of the border, no new guidance has been issued in Scotland.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon told Holyrood on Tuesday that people were being asked to comply with existing protections - rather than introducing new rules.
What are the rules at Scottish schools?
Pupils are required to wear face coverings in secondary school classrooms. Secondary-aged pupils, and staff in primary and secondary schools, also need to wear face coverings when in communal areas or when moving around the school.
The latest school rules can be found on the Scottish Government website.