How to book a Covid-19 test or booster jab in Glasgow

Glaswegians are being urged to get vaccinated and tested regularly, after it was announced that six cases of the Omicron Covid-19 variant have been identified in Scotland.

Of those six cases, two are in Greater Glasgow and Clyde - the other four have been found in the Lanarkshire area.

How do I book a Covid-19 test?

Testing is available to people with and without Covid-19 symptoms and can be done either at home or at coronavirus testing centres across the country.

The main two types of test are PCR - used mainly for people with symptoms - and Lateral Flow Device (LFD) mainly for people who do not have symptoms.

How do I book a PCR test?

You must take a PCR test if you have any of the following three symptoms: a high temperature or fever, a new continuous cough, or a loss or change in smell or taste.

Six cases of the Covid-19 Omicron variant have been identified in Scotland, the Scottish Government has announced (Photo: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

PCR tests are the most reliable forms of tests. You can order them online to be delivered to your home.

If you would like to book a PCR test, visit the NHS Inform website . For information on how to use the PCR test, click HERE .

For a list of the testing sites where you can take a PCR test, visit the Scottish Government site .

How do I book an LFD test?

These tests are simple to use, can be taken at home or an asymptomatic test site, provide a result in 15 minutes, and can help find positive cases in people who are not showing symptoms.

If you would like to book an LFD test, visit the NHS Inform website .

You can order for them to be sent to your home, pick them up from your nearest participating pharmacy, or collect them from a test site. You can find the closest site for collection on the NHS Test and Trace site .

What do I need if I’m travelling abroad?

For information on what you’ll need to do when visiting a foreign country, visit the UK Government website .

If you’re travelling back to Scotland from a non-red list country and are fully vaccinated, you’ll need to follow three rules: make sure that you have proof that you are fully vaccinated; book a Covid-19 day 2 test; and complete a passenger locator form.

If you’re not fully vaccinated, you’ll need to take a Covid-19 test before you arrive in Scotland, complete a passenger locator form, and purchase a Covid-19 day 2 test and day 8 PCR test. You’ll also need to self-isolate for 10 days and take your PCR tests.

For more information on travelling, visit the Scottish Government website .

How do I book a booster jab?

Levels of protection from the Covid-19 vaccines may reduce over time, and so booster jabs have been introduced to extend the level of protection you gained from the first two doses.

You can get the booster at least six months after your second dose.

The booster dose is being offered to: older adults living in care homes; frontline health and social care workers; all adults aged 40 and over; adults aged 16 and over who have an underlying health condition which might put them at risk; unpaid carers aged 16 and over; and adults aged 16 and over who live with someone who has a weakened immune system.