Work to begin on new Additional Support Needs School at Waterside

Artist's image of Additional Needs School

Plans for the state-of-the art building which will replace Campsie View and Merkland School were approved by Scottish Government Ministers last month after a Pre-Determination Planning Hearing in March.

Contractors McLaughlin & Harvey will be on site next week to erect fencing, set up portacabins and create an access road in preparation for construction work starting in the coming weeks.

A spokesperson for East Dunbartonshire Council said that as the area will be a construction site there will be no access to the pitch or surrounding land and warning notices will be erected to ensure the safety of local people.

Joint Council Leader Andrew Polson said: "I look forward to this project getting underway and seeing the impressive plans for what is a much-needed facility come to fruition in the months ahead.

"A lot of hard work in the challenging conditions of the pandemic has brought us this far."

Joint Council Leader Vaughan Moody added: "When complete, this much anticipated new school will provide a modern learning environment for children and young people with a range of additional needs.

"The development will also seek to improve community facilities for local people. I welcome this next step in the life of the project."

The council approved the application for the school and community facility back in April.

The decision by the council to build the ASN school on the site of a football park at Waterside sparked an outcry from local residents who would otherwise welcome it.

Many got in touch with the Herald to express their dismay and protests have been held.

One local resident said: “Luggie ash would've been far better. Waterside pitch is always used for football.”

Another added: “It’s staggering EDC have passed this proposal when adequate alternative suitable land actually exists.”