Forgewood opening

The early years facility in Motherwell is a large, busy nursery with children aged from birth to five years attending.

It boasts 24 staff, including the caretaker, catering and clerical staff who are starting their first full year in this facility after it opened late last year.

Councillor Paul Kelly, Depute Leader of North Lanarkshire Council, said: “It was wonderful seeing how well everyone has settled into their fantastic new nursery

“The children were happy and enjoying playing in the fantastic indoor and outdoor spaces.”“It’s a clear example of the council’s commitment to giving our young people the best start in life.

"The centre is just one of several to have opened in communities across North Lanarkshire and are making a big impact on children and families lives.

"These new facilities form a key part of our vision for the area.”

North Lanarkshire Council says it is successfully delivering the expanded national entitlement of 1140 hours of funded childcare, along with private, voluntary, and independent nurseries and childminders across the area.

Louise Tiffney, Head of Forgewood FLC, said: “Our children are so happy with their new learning environments, and it is a joy to see them happily engaging in their creative play within it and in their wonderful outdoor space too.

“It’s a wonderful facility and I’ve had so many positive comments from the wider community – everyone is really proud of it.

“There is a wonderful sense of a collective team here.

"I believe that we can only go from strength to strength and look forward to lots of happy days of learning and growing here.”