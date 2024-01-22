The property was listed for sale in Rhu earlier this month and has been extensively modified by the former artist resident

An incredible home owned by late artist Richard Dawson has went up for sale in the coastal village of Rhu for offers over £115,000.

Formerly owned by renowned artist Richard Dawson, who passed away in 2021, the interior has been extensively and artistically modified - so much so that it looks more like a scene from the Greek Parthenon rather than a village home in West Coast Scotland.

Richard Dawson was a veteran artist and former gallery owner who lived in the Helensburgh area for over thirty years. Dawson's influences are numerous and varied and, although now mainly concentrating on small works, his large scale works including murals and paint effects can be seen in Harrods, Dior and in private residences in the the Channel Islands, Switzerland, Belgium and The Netherlands. His smaller works adorn the walls of Highland castles and London townhouses.

'Eclectic' might be the most appropriate word used to describe Dawson's and his three year study of the works of famed Italian painter, Michelangelo Merisi da Caravaggio has been widely reported in both the local and national press. At the same time, Dawson is just as comfortable painting Trompe effects or pop art or employing his extensive experience in creating scenic artwork to conjure up imaginative 3-D works.

It may well be any buyer wishes to revert back to a more orthodox interior however those who are perhaps admirers of Richards work (which is now posthumously selling for significant money, according to Helensburgh property agent Property Bureau) may well decide to retain much of this fascinating interior.

Every visit to the house reveals more detail and the effort and time that has gone into some of the creations is staggering. The accommodation comprises c. 1000 sq ft which makes this a comfortable sized property and the layout is unchanged and provides excellent sized rooms.

Fittings include:

Hallway,

large main lounge/living room

kitchen

bedrooms (the main one has been turned into a phenomenal dramatic space)

shower room

Large loft area

