114 people spent over 12 hours in A&E care in Glasgow in just one week

The latest data from Public Health Scotland shows that just 69.1 per cent of patients spent under four hours in A&E services in the NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde area.
It is better than the record low hit in mid-March (63.6 per cent) but far below the 90+ per cent figures regularly hit in the first half of 2021.
At Glasgow Royal Infirmary the figure was 70.2 per cent, while at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, less than half (48 per cent) spent under four hours in A&E care.
The four-hour target was introduced almost two decades ago in a bid to reduce waiting times. The target window includes the time from the patient arriving at A&E to being discharged or admitted to a ward.
The data also shows 1894 people spent more than four hours in care, 471 more than eight hours, and 114 more than 12 hours.
This is despite the number of people attending A&E services in Greater Glasgow and Clyde declining, with just 6121 patients, compared to regular attendances of 7000+ before the pandemic.