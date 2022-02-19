1.5 million vaccine doses delivered in Lanarkshire

Interim general manager Lynsey Sutherland is encouraging more people to get vaccinated.

A total of 1,442,757 doses have been administered since February 1 last year, when the mass vaccination programme started. This includes first and second doses and the booster vaccination. There have also been third doses for those at the highest risk.

Lynsey Sutherland, the programme’s interim general manager, said: “This is a massive achievement and I would like to thank our staff and our local communities for getting us this far.

“This has been the most challenging vaccination programmes Lanarkshire has ever undertaken and it’s not over. Covid-19 is still here so we want to make sure as many people as possible are protected by being vaccinated.

“We have done everything we can to make it as easy as possible for people to be vaccinated with dedicated clinics, home visits for the housebound, appointments and drop-in clinics for flexibility.

“There are still Lanarkshire residents who have not accessed any doses or have gotten either their first or both but not their booster. We would encourage anyone in any of these categories to please either book an appointment at one of our local vaccination clinics or attend one of our drop in clinics.

“We have already administered 537,648 first doses, 505,122 second doses and 399,987 booster or third doses.”

Information on all the vaccination centres, including the one at Braidfute Retail Park in Lanark, is available at www.nhslanarkshire.scot.nhs.uk/covid-19-vaccine which also provides details on drop-in centres.

Alternatively, you can book an appointment through NHS Inform either on the helpline 0800 030 8031 or online at www.nhsinform.scot/covid-19-vaccine/the-vaccines/coronavirus-covid-19-booster-vaccination.

People in Lanarkshire with Covid-19 who have certain medical conditions are also being offered new treatments to help manage symptoms and reduce more serious illness.

A number of eligible patients have received letters from the Scottish Government letting them know that, because of the conditions they have, they may be eligible to receive one of the new treatments.

To be able to receive these treatments, the person must also have a positive PCR or lateral flow test for Covid-19 and have symptoms of Covid that started in the last five days.

There are two types of treatment. Patients who are eligible are being seen by appointment at Monklands or Hairmyres, where they are given an infusion of a medicine called Sotrovimab. Others are being offered anti-viral tablets which they can take at home.

Dr Lucy Munro, medical director for health and social care North Lanarkshire, said: “These new treatments can help make Covid symptoms less severe, make complications less likely and are important in protecting people with very weakened immune systems.