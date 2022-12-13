A warm space is now operational for Bellshill and Mossend after the YMCA felt there was a need to provide a friendly environment where people can get together for a cuppa and a chat in a cosy environment.

YMCA logo

The caring venue at 294 Main Street has opened its Come Together cafe which is welcoming everyone in the community to enjoy some good company.

And free tea, coffee and soup will be served up to accompany the warm welcome for all.

Its hours of operation are Tuesday and Thursday 10am-3pm and on Wednesday from 1pm-5pm.

Fundraising & Marketing Manager Laura Aitken said: “ We have loved welcoming everyone along in the first weeks.”

Meanwhile Laura explained that staff had another key task, also aimed at helping others in the locality who need a bit of extra support.

She said: “ Finally, on Tuesday (December 20) we will be packaging up our Christmas Food Hampers for those who need it in our community.

" We expect the need for this to be greater than ever this year.

"So we are looking to collect donations of selection boxes, non-perishable food and toiletries before then.

“We are also looking for donations for our tombola if people have anything they want to clear out before Christmas!

"Donations can be handed into the YMCA at the same time as the Come Together Cafe is running.”

