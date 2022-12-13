The caring venue at 294 Main Street has opened its Come Together cafe which is welcoming everyone in the community to enjoy some good company.
And free tea, coffee and soup will be served up to accompany the warm welcome for all.
Advertisement
Its hours of operation are Tuesday and Thursday 10am-3pm and on Wednesday from 1pm-5pm.
Fundraising & Marketing Manager Laura Aitken said: “ We have loved welcoming everyone along in the first weeks.”
Meanwhile Laura explained that staff had another key task, also aimed at helping others in the locality who need a bit of extra support.
She said: “ Finally, on Tuesday (December 20) we will be packaging up our Christmas Food Hampers for those who need it in our community.
Advertisement
Advertisement
" We expect the need for this to be greater than ever this year.
"So we are looking to collect donations of selection boxes, non-perishable food and toiletries before then.
“We are also looking for donations for our tombola if people have anything they want to clear out before Christmas!
"Donations can be handed into the YMCA at the same time as the Come Together Cafe is running.”
Advertisement
For more information on both schemes the YMCA can be contacted on 01698 747483.