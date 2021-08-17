Bearsden: 90 enthusiasts line up for the return of popular Bluebell Woods parkrun

Parkrun

The free, weekly, timed 5k event had been suspended for the past year and a half because of the covid pandemic.

Runners and volunteers were delighted to get back to the “Bluebell Woods” - as Garscadden Woods is affectionately known locally - and be part of the welcoming inclusive community event.

Parkrun enthusiast Mary Senior told the Herald: “Eighty-seven runners, joggers and walkers of all ages - plus a few dogs on leads - completed the undulating course for this comeback event, supported by 17 volunteers to ensure all went smoothly.

"A fair few people from Bearsden take part, and it’s always good to encourage more.”

Drumchapel Parkrun volunteer event director Brian Keenan said: “It was brilliant to welcome back our parkrunners, walkers and volunteers after so long - as well as welcoming people who have taken up running during lockdown.

"We have a great wee community spirit at our parkrun which everyone has missed during the pandemic.

"We all thoroughly enjoyed being back together again in the bluebell woods”.

Drumchapel parkrun takes place every Saturday morning at 9.30am in Garscadden Woods East - close to the Drummore Road entrance.

Participants register for parkrun at parkrun.org.uk and print off their barcode to bring along to the parkrun event.

People can run, jog or walk the 5k course, children under 11 should be accompanied by an adult, and dogs should be on a short lead.

After the run, participants meet up at the Orchard Cafe, St Mark’s church, for tea, coffee and breakfast rolls.

The two woods at Garscadden are a Local Nature Reserve – one of Scotland’s special places to enjoy and learn more about local wildlife.

It’s also thick with bluebells in early summer, hence it’s local nickname.