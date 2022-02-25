Bearsden walkers' invite to older members of community

Alison Frith leads the RunTalkRun and WalkTalkWalk groups on Monday night and Thursday morning respectively.

All are welcome – but Alison would particularly like to get the word out about the WalkTalkWalk group to older people in the local community.

Alison said: “These groups are there to encourage people to get out, exercise and meet people while also providing a safe space to chat about anything on their mind.

Walking Group Bearsden

"We are always looking to encourage new members to come along. I have found, however, that social media is not always the best way to reach older people and I hope the Milngavie and Bearsden Herald can help get the word out.”

The RunTalkRun group meets at 6.20pm at the Bearsden and Milngavie Men's shed, King George V Park for a 6.30pm start.

Alison said: “We do the same 5k route every week and the emphasis is on an easy jog at a conversational pace. We walk if we need to.

"It's a mental health support group first and a running group second. It's a lovely friendly group and we have about 18 people who attend as able, usually about 10-12 each session.”

She added: “Walk Talk Walk came about after several people commented that they loved the idea but were not able to run.

"My neighbour Jean Livingstone was keen to set up a Walk Talk Walk group so I supported her to do this and she now leads the group with back-up from myself.

"The walks are on a Thursday morning, a 10.20am meet at the Men's shed – as for the run – for a 10.30am start.

"We do the same 5k route as the run but have an option to do 3k if people feel the 5k is too much.

"Again, the emphasis is on a nice easy-paced walk and we stop if we need to. Feedback has been good so far with people saying they really enjoy the chat and that the walk goes so quickly.”