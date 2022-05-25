Bearsden youngster's tea party in honour of gran for Alzheimer Scotland

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sanna as a toddler with her much loved granny Elizabeth

Killermont Primary pupil Sanna (9) is taking part in the charity’s Tea & Blether campaign and has planned a coffee morning – inspired by her granny, Elizabeth Galloway.

Elizabeth (79), a resident of Antonine House Care Home, was diagnosed with dementia in 2013. Though Sanna was only seven when Elizabeth’s condition worsened, she has fond memories of playing restaurants and cafés in the garden with her.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sanna’s mum, Jill, recalled Elizabeth’s diagnosis. She said: “We had suspected something was wrong for some time. It was a very challenging time for the family. Mum was determined that no-one was to know, and that included me and my older brother.

Sanna with elizabeth before school

"Her friends were also becoming increasingly concerned about her.

“Unfortunately, my mum doesn’t know who Sanna is anymore, but they used to spend a lot of time playing together. My mum had so much patience and Sanna remembers playing restaurants and cafés with granny and grandpa, and her sister Nuala, using toy food and plastic plates.”

Elizabeth herself was a fabulous baker and important member of the local community – hosting her own church bake sales in aid of Cancer Research.