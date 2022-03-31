Big drop in Covid cases in Glasgow, with restrictions set to ease soon

The number of Covid-19 cases in Glasgow is continuing to fall.

The latest data from Public Health Scotland shows that there were 7186 positive cases in the seven-day period between March 21-27.

That’s another significant drop from the week before, when there were almost 8000 cases.

Numbers had been increasing over the last couple of months, as the BA.2 sub-variant became the dominant coronavirus strain.

Cases had peaked at 8201 in Glasgow just two weeks ago, but the drop seems to show that the latest peak is over.

A view of Glasgow's Buchanan Street in March 2020, shortly after the first strict lockdown was announced (Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Glasgow hotspots

While the number of Covid-19 cases is falling, some areas are showing higher rates of cases than others.

Here are the 10 Glasgow neighbourhoods with the highest rate of Covid cases per 100,000 residents.

10. Summerston North - 1519 cases per 100k residents

9. Anniesland East - 1521 cases per 100k residents

8. Glenwood North - 1536 cases per 100k residents

7. Shawlands West - 1560 cases per 100k residents

6. North Kelvin - 1614 cases per 100k residents

5. Blairdardie East - 1636 cases per 100k residents

4. Partickhill and Hyndland - 1641 cases per 100k residents

3. Central Easterhouse - 1703 cases per 100k residents

2. Drumchapel South - 1723 cases per 100k residents

1. Kingspark North - 1730 cases per 100k residents

Restrictions easing

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced on Wednesday that the legal requirement to wear face coverings in some indoor settings, such as shops and public transport, would be ending.

From next Monday, it won’t be a requirement to wear face coverings in places of worship, or while attending a marriage ceremony or civil partnership registering, a funeral service.