Biggest Covid hotspots in Glasgow this week - West End neighbourhoods top the list

Many of the biggest Covid-19 hotspots are in Glasgow’s West End, as case numbers in the city slowly rise.

The most recent data from Public Health Scotland, covering from February 20 to 26, shows that there were 4729 cases during this seven-day period.

That is up ever so slightly on the figure from our previous Covid update, on February 21, when there had been 4604 positive cases identified in Glasgow.

Despite the marginal rise in cases, some neighbourhoods in the city are still showing higher case rates than others.

Owen Morrison, 15, receives his Covid-19 vaccine from student nurse Anthony McLaughlin during a vaccination clinic at the Glasgow Central Mosque. Picture: PA

Biggest Covid hotspots

According to the data, three of the six biggest Covid hotspots can be found in the West End.

Here are the top 10:

10. Muirend and Old Cathcart - 1068 cases per 100,000 residents

9. Glenwood North - 1093 cases per 100,000 residents

8. Darnley East - 1135 cases per 100,000 residents

7. Baillieston East - 1137 cases per 100,000 residents

6. Kelvinside and Jordanhill - 1151 cases per 100,000 residents

5. Merrylee and Millbrae - 1174 cases per 100,000 residents

4. North Kelvin - 1205 cases per 100,000 residents

3. Summerston North - 1285 cases per 100,000 residents

2. Baillieston West - 1292 cases per 100,000 residents

1. Cowlairs and Port Dundas - 1373 cases per 100,000 residents

Lowest case rates

Sighthill, once again, has had fewer than three cases and has been given no case rate.