Covid hotspots: 10 Glasgow neighbourhoods with the highest Covid-19 rates

There continues to be a steady rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in Glasgow.

The most recent data from Public Health Scotland shows that there were 4604 positive cases identified between February 12 and 18.

In our last update, covering the seven days from February 1-7, there had been 3862 cases.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite the small rise, Glasgow is still not one of the biggest Covid hotspots in Scotland - Shetland and Orkney islands are both top of the list.

Glasgow is near the bottom of the table, with 724.3 cases per 100,000 residents.

Biggest Glasgow hotspots

Some parts of Glasgow are showing higher rates of Covid-19 than others.

This week, neighbourhoods in the South Side are showing the highest rates.

Here are the top 10.

10. City Centre West - 1082.5 cases per 100,000 people

9. Kelvingrove and University - 1096.1 cases per 100,000 people

8. Glenwood South - 1098.5 cases per 100,000 people

7. Hillington - 1103.5 cases per 100,000 people

6. Maxwell Park - 1119.7 cases per 100,000 people

5. Cardonald South and East - 1121.8 cases per 100,000 people

4. Carmunnock South - 1206.1 cases per 100,000 people

3. Carmyle and Mount Vernon South - 1200.7 cases per 100,000 people

2. Muirend and Old Cathcart - 1329.8 cases per 100,000 people

1. Shawlands East - 1438.2 cases per 100,000 people

What areas have the smallest rates?

Sighthill has had fewer than three cases and has not been given a case rate.