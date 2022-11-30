Bob Doris MSP visits local Sprinburn Musical memories group to hear about dementia.

As part of this they have been talking to people who have dementia and their carers to hear first-hand opinions.
As a contribution to this conversation Bob Doris MSP visited Musical Memories Springburn and spoke with a number of people with dementia and their carers. Mr Doris and attendees had a valuable chat over lunch which gave people an opportunity to tell him how they see their future needs.
Advertisement
A spokesperson said: “Perhaps contrary to the public view of politicians, Bob was a good listener and even stayed on and joined in our Musical Memories singing session and in the Hokey Cokey.”