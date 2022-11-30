Bob Doris MSP visits local Sprinburn Musical memories group to hear about dementia.

The Scottish Government is at present developing a New Dementia Strategy.

The MSP listened intently to those with dementia

As part of this they have been talking to people who have dementia and their carers to hear first-hand opinions.

As a contribution to this conversation Bob Doris MSP visited Musical Memories Springburn and spoke with a number of people with dementia and their carers. Mr Doris and attendees had a valuable chat over lunch which gave people an opportunity to tell him how they see their future needs.

