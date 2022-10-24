Brain injury rehab centre could open near Glasgow shopping centre

Plans for the rehab centre have been approved.

A care home specialising in brain injury rehabilitation could be set to open near Glasgow Fort shopping centre.

The firm behind the plans, Voyage Care, has been granted permission by planning officials to develop land in Garthamlock.

Based on Findochty Street, the development would include a 16-bed brain injury rehabilitation care home, 12 supported-living flats for people recovering from brain injuries and 12 supported-living flats for tenants with learning disabilities.

The plans for the rehab centre in Glasgow.

The scheme has been described as providing “stepping stones to independence”. Voyage Care said the home is required due to “unmet demand” as a “consequence of the shortage of specialist Scottish services”.

“Referrals are often received from Scotland requesting support in our community brain injury services and to date placements have had to be made into our locations in northern England,” the plans stated.

Voyage previously received permission to develop the site in 2009, when it planned to build two two-storey ten-bed residential care homes plus three single-storey supported living units.

If the new scheme progresses, there will be three separate buildings erected on the currently vacant site as well as gardens and car parking. It is hoped the project will offer “much needed high quality care and supported living apartments”.

Documents submitted to the council on behalf of the applicant revealed the development would be a “slow stream brain injury rehabilitation service”.

“The people supported in these social care-led services are publicly funded, medically stable and no longer require inpatient rehabilitation, but are not yet ready to return home,” they added.

“People are supported to develop their independent living skills so that they may be able to return home or transition into living in a place of their own.”

The care home would have flats and en-suite bedrooms which provide a “stepping stone to the more independent supported living located adjacent to the care home”. Residents, who typically remain in the service for two to three years, would receive support from specialist therapists to regain skills they lost following their injury.

There would also be supported living for people with “learning disabilities, autism and other complex needs”. It would allow people to “live more independent lives and engage in their communities”, Voyage Care has said.