Care at home gets back on track in South Lanarkshire

Soumen Sengupta has made the decision to carefully reintroduce the full range of care at home services.

The measures were implemented during what has been one of the most challenging month’s ever for health and care services in South Lanarkshire.

At the turn of the year, they were faced with escalating pressures – particularly pronounced amongst the Care at Home workforce.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For that reason, South Lanarkshire Health and Social Care Partnership activated a range of pre-organised and temporary measures to prioritise care for those most at risk. Now it is carefully reintroducing the full range of supports.

Soumen Sengupta, director of health and social care, said: “The safety of those in our care and of our staff is my priority – and for that reason temporary changes were enacted.

“These short-term changes have been absolutely necessary to enable us to protect those most at risk.

“However, we have always been clear that we would look to step out of these measures at the earliest opportunity. Having monitored the situation closely, we are now in a position to do so – and I have made the decision to carefully reintroduce the full range of our care at home services.

"We are currently writing to all service users to inform them of our position.

“I completely appreciate how frustrating and worrying this time has been.