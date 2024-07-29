Care home celebrates inspectors' glowing report

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

HC-One Scotland’s Douglas View care home, note-0 has celebrated after receiving a glowing 'Very Good' report from the Care Inspectorate Scotland after a recent inspection.

The team at Douglas View were delighted to receive an impressive report that rated the home as "Very Good", which demonstrated that the home provides high standards of care for residents.

The inspectors were full of praise for staff at Douglas View, as they highlighted the kind ways in which they provide care for people living at the home. This sentiment was echoed by residents, who made remarks such as: “Staff are great, and I feel well looked after by them. I like it better here than living in my own house."

Douglas View, in Hamilton, Lanarkshire, was also praised for the support given to each of their residents. Residents were encouraged to be independent and enjoyed activities by helping out in the home to help maintain and develop their independence.

Douglas View staff and residents celebrate "Very Good" rating from Care Inspectorate Scotland

Residents and their relatives have also rated Douglas View 9.9/10 on the independent review site carehome.co.uk – demonstrating that they agree with the y Care Inspectorate Scotland's rating.

Louise Fulton, HC-One’s Douglas View Care Home manager, said: “We are delighted with this report which is a testament to the hard work and kind care that each and every member of the team puts in, day in day out.”

HC-One’s Managing Director, Maxine Smedley, said: “This rating is great news. I would like to thank the whole team for their commitment and hard work and congratulate them on such an impressive report.

