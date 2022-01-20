There was a 5.2% rise in the number of hospitalised patients with Covid this week

New data from Public Health Scotland shows that 528 people are in NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde hospitals with Covid-19.

The number marks a rise of 5.2% in Covid hospitalisations when compared to seven days earlier.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Loading....

That is the highest number since February 2, 2021, when 538 people were in hospital with Covid. The highest recorded figure for hospitalisations is 566, back in January 2021.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde has far more hospitalisations caused by Covid-19 than any other part of Scotland. The second highest figure is 205 in NHS Lanarkshire.

How many people are in ICU in Glasgow?

The number of people in ICU as a result of Covid-19 is declining. At the moment, 14 people are in the ICU in the NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde area a drop of 7% from the previous week.

Loading....

How many Covid-19 cases have there been in Glasgow?

According to the official data, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde has registered 273,319 cases of Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic

What about NHS staff absences?

Staff absences have dropped significantly with 4,647 taking leave of absence in the past week.