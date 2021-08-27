Cosgrove Care trustee nominated for award

Lilias Dunlop

Lilias’ particular focus over the past four years has been to fundamentally change how Cosgrove Care approaches fundraising, and to improve the environments in which people live, and the charity operates within.

She has spent many hours researching grants and has helped the team raise over £1.5m. In addition, Lilias has helped to successfully coordinate a large renovation project to Cosgrove Care’s charity shop in Shawlands, and effectively managed a number of essential repairs.

A statement from the Scottish Council for Voluntary Organisations, which runs the awards, said: “Lilias exemplifies dedication, knowledge and resourcefulness.

"As the mum of a disabled daughter, she brings her experience and personal knowledge of what matters to the core of what Cosgrove Cares does and keeps the team focused on that.”