Covid-19: 10 Glasgow neighbourhoods with the highest case rates

The number of positive cases of Covid-19 has been increasing in all neighbourhoods around Glasgow.

Data from Public Health Scotland shows that between August 24-30 - the most recent information available - there were 6332 cases across the city.

That is a rate of 996.2 per 100,000 residents.

Only one part of the city had a rate of under 400 cases per 100,000 residents - Kingston West and Dumbreck.

Here are the ten areas of Glasgow with the highest rates of Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people.

10. Carmyle and Mount Vernon South - 1519.8 per 100,000 - 40 cases

9. Baillieston East - 1529.2 per 100,000 - 109 cases

8. Garrowhill West - 1538.1 per 100,000 - 63 cases

7. Shettleston South - 1548.6 per 100,000 - 59 cases

6. Garrowhill East and Swinton - 1556.1 per 100,000 - 65 cases

5. Dalmarnock - 1580.3 per 100,000 - 61 cases

4. Pollok South and West - 1608.6 per 100,000 - 102 cases

3. Parkhead East and Braidfauld North - 1612.9 per 100,000 - 58 cases

2. Drumchapel South - 1730.9 per 100,000 - 44 cases

1. Old Shettleston and Parkhead North - 1877.1 per 100,000 - 91 cases