Covid-19: 10 Glasgow neighbourhoods with the highest case rates

Data from Public Health Scotland shows that between August 24-30 - the most recent information available - there were 6332 cases across the city.
That is a rate of 996.2 per 100,000 residents.
Only one part of the city had a rate of under 400 cases per 100,000 residents - Kingston West and Dumbreck.
Here are the ten areas of Glasgow with the highest rates of Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people.
10. Carmyle and Mount Vernon South - 1519.8 per 100,000 - 40 cases
9. Baillieston East - 1529.2 per 100,000 - 109 cases
8. Garrowhill West - 1538.1 per 100,000 - 63 cases
7. Shettleston South - 1548.6 per 100,000 - 59 cases
6. Garrowhill East and Swinton - 1556.1 per 100,000 - 65 cases
5. Dalmarnock - 1580.3 per 100,000 - 61 cases
4. Pollok South and West - 1608.6 per 100,000 - 102 cases
3. Parkhead East and Braidfauld North - 1612.9 per 100,000 - 58 cases
2. Drumchapel South - 1730.9 per 100,000 - 44 cases
1. Old Shettleston and Parkhead North - 1877.1 per 100,000 - 91 cases
